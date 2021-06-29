OceanaGold seeks approval to mine large gold and silver resource deposit beneath rare frog stronghold

Coromandel Watchdog chairwoman Catherine Delahunty. Photo / NZME

A precedent for the whole of the peninsula is the warning from anti-mining lobby Coromandel Watchdog as OceanaGold seeks approval later this year to mine a large gold and silver deposit beneath public conservation land south of Whangamata.

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams announced via a media statement that OceanaGold has established the viability of mining new finds at Wharekirauponga and a smaller deposit near Waihi's Gladstone Hill before the end of the year.

The project includes the new underground mine along with supporting infrastructure; a new Tailings Storage Facility TSF3; a new open-pit mine directly to the west of the processing plant; a rock storage facility (Northern Rock Stack) to the north of the present tailings storage facilities, and an upgrade to the company's processing plant.

A proposed Martha open pit project would see an expansion of the existing Martha pit; a raise to the crest of the proposed Tailings Storage Facility,TSF3, and an increase in volume for the proposed Northern Rock Stack.

"We've been told the company will focus on the Waihi North application process first," says Mayor Toby Adams.

He said the company has indicated Hauraki District Council might receive applications before the end of the year.

Catherine Delahunty for Coromandel Watchdog said the group would oppose.

"We want people to understand the whole of the peninsula would be undermined," he said.

The group was preparing to fight in court the proposed Waihi North project at Wharekirauponga because it was "deeply, implacably opposed" to mining in the conservation area.

Among its major concerns was the potential blast vibrations in one of only two remaining habitats for the native Archey's frog, the world's most Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered (EDGE) amphibian species.



Any impact on the Archey's frog population will be a key focus for DoC's assessment of the application by OceanaGold, the department confirmed.

Archey's frogs are classified as "at risk - declining" and one of three of New Zealand's endemic frog species.

Evidence shows they're the species with the most ancient lineage, which means they are likely to be among the earliest genus of frog to evolve.

The department had not determined a view on the application at this stage.

"And it would be premature for us to do so," said Brigitte Meier, DoC's acting Hauraki, Waikato, Taranaki operations director. "The first step for us in this process is to look at the Resource Management Act application document and assess the environmental effects.

"Our potential role in the RMA process is an advocacy role – advocating for nature and the environment. Depending on the RMA application process, we may make submissions and we may be involved in the process as an interested or affected party," she said.

Catherine Delahunty said the death this year of Dr Phil Bishop, who collaborated with students and scientists throughout New Zealand as well as internationally on frog conservation, was a major blow.

"We have such little expertise of these creatures in New Zealand. I've spent enough time in Waihi to know what underground mining vibration and blasting does to people, and frogs are species whose sensitivity to this kind of impact can be major.

"Dr Bishop, who sadly passed away, was an international expert on Archey's Frog and was such an advocate against disturbing frog habitats."

Meier said DoC had been receiving updates from an independent ecologist who had studied Archey's frogs for several decades.

She said there was a noticeable decline in the population of Archey's frog in the late 1990s, that DoC believed to be linked to a fungus that infected the animal's skin. The ecologist believed the population was stable in the area he focuses on since the decline in the 1990s.

"Archey's frogs are secretive and fundamentally nocturnal, which means it's very difficult to give an accurate population number. We estimate their population as being between 5000 and 20,000 across their two known sites – Whareorino and the Coromandel."

Mayor Adams said the new proposals had potential to see mining extended in Waihi to 2037 with measurable economic benefits to the town.

"What's important is to keep the interests of everyone in our Waihi community including residents, ratepayers and businesses at the forefront of these proposed projects. At this stage, there are still many unknowns, so we'll ensure information is available to the community as we receive it."

OceanaGold's Martha Mine in Waihi. Photo / Supplied

The mayor said there were still numerous stages for OceanaGold.

"There is a complex and rigorous legal RMA process ahead, with many things to consider before any mining can occur.

"OceanaGold has to decide what consent pathway it will follow for the proposed Waihi North project, and once that is determined, we'll know what our role in the process will be."

OceanaGold has a community engagement hotline 0800 924 444, and a project information office at 86 Seddon St, Waihi.