Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket prices in ‘higher rates for longer’ - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Air New Zealand has downgraded its earnings forecast. Photo / valio84sl

Air New Zealand has downgraded its earnings forecast. Photo / valio84sl

Ongoing inflation and the “higher rates for longer” interest rate scenario is a theme the sharemarket has begun to accept and price in.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index has so far flirted with just over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business