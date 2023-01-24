Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ game maker reports $49m profit as Chinese Government eyes ‘golden share’

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile. Image / Supplied

Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile. Image / Supplied

Grinding Gear Games - the West Auckland firm behind the multiplayer hit Path of Exile, played by millions worldwide - has reported an after-tax profit of $48.9 million on $83.8m revenue for the year to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business