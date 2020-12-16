NZ economy bounces out of recession with 14% gain in GDP

New Zealand officially bounced out of recession with a 14 per cent rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) over the September quarter, according to Stats NZ data.
Market expectations were for a quarterly gain of 13 to 14 per cent.
The quarterly gain follows two successive contractions - the official definition of a recession - over the March and June quarters.
However, those two negative quarters dragged the annual GDP number for the year to September down to minus 2.2 per cent.
