Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Nike Britomart store to shut after a decade

3 minutes to read
Nike Britomart shuts at the end of this month. Photo / Supplied

Nike Britomart shuts at the end of this month. Photo / Supplied

Rahul Bhattarai
By
Rahul Bhattarai

Multimedia business journalist - NZ Herald

A sports retailer in Auckland CBD heritage precinct Britomart is closing after 10 years.

The Nike store in Atrium on Takutai will shut at the end of this month. It was first opened in May

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.