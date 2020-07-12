The Crown will provide a multi-million dollar loan to Hawke's Bay Airport to ensure it can trade through the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that it says will protect up to 200 jobs,

The Crown has a 50 per cent shareholding in Hawke's Bay Airport Limited (HBAL), with Napier City Council holding 26 per cent and Hastings District Council 24 per cent.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on Monday the airport required financial support of up to $9 million due to reduced passenger numbers and revenue caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.

It would loan up to $4.5 million on commercial terms, with the councils providing up to a further $4.5 million, Peters said.

"It's important that we retain an important regional asset which will enable the Hawke's Bay to stay connected and support the recovery of the domestic tourism and aviation sectors.

"Hawke's Bay Airport experienced a significant drop in revenue due to Covid-19.

"The request was made to shareholders to provide financial support to ensure the airport remained viable and to allow completion of the terminal redevelopment, an important part of the airport expansion project, which was started before the onset of Covid-19."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said as a major shareholder it was appropriate for the Crown to provide a loan to support the airport.

"This ensures the terminal redevelopment can proceed, protecting up to 200 jobs including those of contractors already working on the project.

"As a Government we support investments that will help our regions and local economies to continue their recovery and to rebuild."

The loan is expected to be repaid within two years and is considered fiscally neutral.

There will be no impact on net core Crown debt over the period of the loan, and the capital expenditure associated with the appropriation will not impact the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.