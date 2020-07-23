When the facade was pulled away, the 'illusion' of a successful Queen St investment firm was revealed to be a director's 'dishonest, repetitive and premeditated' forgery scheme costing clients millions. Sam Hurley reports.

An Auckland foreign exchange broker forged 80 documents over two years as he desperately tried to keep his deteriorating company afloat.

It left his clients out of pocket for millions of dollars. But the true

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'We believe that the company's debts were higher'

Half-a-million in bullion found in FBL's safe