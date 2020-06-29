Big sales, crowded open homes: Is the housing market shaking off Covid-19?

New Zealand property values have fallen just one percent since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new index designed by OneRoof and its data partner Valocity.

Of the 15 major regions in New Zealand, 12 have seen declines since March 25 - the day before the country went into month-long lockdown - with values in the remaining regions stalling.

Auckland values bounced back from their post lockdown drop, but are still quite soft, (currently down 1 percent from March 25).

Of the city's sub-markets, Auckland City and Rodney are in strongest position, with values in each dropping less than two percent. The North Shore is in the weakest position, dropping 3.8 percent on the new index.