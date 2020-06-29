Big sales, crowded open homes: Is the housing market shaking off Covid-19?
New Zealand property values have fallen just one percent since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to a new index designed by OneRoof and its data partner Valocity.
Of the 15 major regions in New Zealand, 12 have seen declines since March 25 - the day before the country went into month-long lockdown - with values in the remaining regions stalling.
Auckland values bounced back from their post lockdown drop, but are still quite soft, (currently down 1 percent from March 25).
Of the city's sub-markets, Auckland City and Rodney are in strongest position, with values in each dropping
