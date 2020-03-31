Countdown has today announced measures to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the small businesses it deals with.

The supermarket has announced a package that includes rent relief for tenants, such as cafes, travel agencies, hairdressers, takeaway outlets, real estate agencies and restaurants with shops in its premises.

Small business suppliers to Countdown will also be paid faster than bigger suppliers.

All eligible small trade and non-trade suppliers will be paid on 14 day terms for the foreseeable future, Countdown announced.

"We know that small businesses right across the country are doing it tough at the moment and we want to do our bit to help them out. By paying our small suppliers fast for the products they're supplying us, and providing rent relief for 54 non-essential businesses within our stores and shopping centres, we hope this can help ease some of the pressure they will be facing in these uncertain times," Countdown Managing Director Natalie Davis said.

"We know the outlook will continue to be extremely tough for many of our retail partners and small businesses in the coming months, and we are committed to helping ensure they can bounce back from this."

The rent relief package will apply to the weeks of alert level four lockdown and will be reviewed if the lockdown is extended.

