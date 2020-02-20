A $102m private jet owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has landed in Wellington tonight.

The Gulfstream G650ER jet touched down in the capital tonight, but it remains unclear if the richest man in the world was aboard.

An eagle-eyed bystander posted a snap of the jet landing on Wellington tarmac on Thursday evening. The tweet has since been deleted.

A Wellington Airport spokeswoman told Stuff they were unable to confirm nor deny the 56-year-old was in Wellington as it was confidential.

The Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently announced he plans to spend US$10 billion ($15.5b) of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

Worth up to NZ$200 billion, his company is developing a Lord of the Rings Series that will be filmed in Aotearoa.

ExecuJet, who managed the jet, told Stuff they wouldn't comment on the matter.

