In the mid 2000s the United States was reeling from a wave of corporate scandals: Think of WorldCom, Enron, Tyco and AIG. For Aiyesha Dey, then an assistant professor of accounting at the University of

Insider trading

Fraudulent reporting

Firmwide reporting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A propensity to take chances

Corporate social responsibility

Related articles:

"Everything is scrutinised"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.