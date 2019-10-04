There's a major bar in Auckland's Viaduct that is paying $24,000 a week just for contactless card fees.

Darren Hopper, Paymark's data innovation expert, won't say which bar it is, but points to it as an example of the changing way New Zealanders are paying for our purchases.

Sure, the bar could quit accepting contactless cards - many small retailers don't accept them because of the cost - but the risk is that a longer wait at the bar will result in patrons deciding to go elsewhere.

