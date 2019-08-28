The trade conflict between the United States and China has become so caustic that the two countries cannot even agree if they are talking.

President Donald Trump jolted markets and left world leaders scratching their heads Monday when he said at the Group of Seven summit in France that senior Chinese officials had phoned his advisers over the weekend to engage in trade negotiations. The alleged overtures would have come hours after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports and labelled President Xi Jinping an "enemy" of America in a tweet.

China said the calls never happened.

The back and forth

