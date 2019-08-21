COMMENT:

Cui bono? When the economic cycle does its inexorable work, and a recession strikes the US, which political force will benefit? What the question lacks in taste, it more than makes up for in importance.

It is also a nightmare to answer. To understand the opacity of the link between economics and politics, recall the last crash. A fiasco that was made in the private sector and eased by the state should have been the left's biggest opening since the Great Depression elevated Franklin Roosevelt. Barack Obama was duly elected president. John Maynard Keynes became a pop-culture icon from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.