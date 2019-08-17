A 1994 McLaren F1 supercar owned by an Auckland businessman has sold at auction in California for $US19.8 million. ($30.7million)

Entrepreneur and amateur racer Andrew Bagnall's car was one of only 64 built for the road, and one of only two sold in a more powerful Le Mans specification.

It's powered by a V12 engine, seats three people and has a top speed of nearly 400 kilometres an hour.

Two years ago Mr Bagnall released a video talking about why he loved the car so much.

The buyer will have to pay a 10 percent premium to auctioneers RM Sotheby's on top of the sale price.

