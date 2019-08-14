At 9:30 on most weeknights, Ricky Lopez, head chef and owner of Top Round Roast Beef in San Francisco, stacks up dozens of hot beef sandwiches and sides of curly fries to serve hungry diners.

He also breads chicken cutlets for another of his restaurants, Red Ribbon Fried Chicken. He flips beef patties on the grill for a third, TR Burgers and Wings. And he mixes frozen custard for a dessert shop he runs, Ice Cream Custard.

Of Lopez's four operations, three are "virtual restaurants" with no physical storefronts, tables or chairs. They exist only inside a mobile app, Uber

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.