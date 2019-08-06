The trade war between the United States and China entered a more dangerous phase Monday, as Beijing allowed its currency to weaken, Chinese enterprises stopped making new purchases of US farm goods and President Donald Trump's Treasury Department formally labelled China a currency manipulator.

The escalation shook world markets as nervous investors looked for safe places to park their money. Wall Street suffered its worst day of the year, with the S&P 500 closing down nearly 3 per cent. Selling was especially heavy in the trade-sensitive technology, consumer discretionary and industrial sectors. Yields on US Treasurys, which fall as prices

