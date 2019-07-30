Zespri has just announced its operating revenue has surpassed $3 billion for the first time. With strong growth expected to continue, CEO Dan Mathieson outlines the strategy to increase sales, including developing newer markets like the US.

Zespri has a clear purpose and a clear strategy which drives our thinking and motivates us every day.

Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, creating value and greater returns for growers.

Our strategy is to market the world's leading portfolio of kiwifruit 12 months of the year.

To deliver that we do a

