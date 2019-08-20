A new Auckland-based business has joined a group which has indicated its intention to bid for Auckland's $6 billion tram project.

The Board, headed by NZTE Beachheads advisor Kevin Smith, announced it has signed a deal with Coester Sistemas De Transporte in Brazil to represent that light rail technology locally.

"We can build it much cheaper," Smith said of the project. "We've priced it out from Auckland to the airport for $600 to $700m because it's a more simple technology and also the footprint is smaller because the system is lighter."

Previous estimates have ranged from $6b up to $10b.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.