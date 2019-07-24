Boeing said Wednesday it could shut down production of the 737 Max if the grounding of its most popular plane persists much longer.

On a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings, Boeing's chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, and the chief financial officer, Greg Smith, raised the prospect of halting production of the 737 Max, which has been grounded by regulators since March after two crashes.

Shutting down 737 Max production would have profound consequences for Boeing as well as its customers and suppliers around the world. Airlines have ordered thousands of the planes.

Boeing already slowed production of the Max

