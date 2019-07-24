The latest round of iPhones may be here sooner than you think, with Apple reportedly set to release three new "iPhone 11" models in September.

The new phones will include the existing Lightning connector, Apple's latest A13 chip and a new Taptic Engine, according to 9to5Mac.

It's unclear what types of features the new Taptic Engine will enable at this point, but it may be geared towards improving the phone's touch features.

The phone's camera is set to get a major upgrade, with the devices replacing the iPhone XS expected to feature three cameras on the back contained within a square.

Not everyone is a fan, with users on Twitter mocking the new design since it became public.

A mock-up of what the new iPhone 11 might look like. Photo / 9to5Mac

As Bloomberg first reported, this would allow the new camera to capture a wide-angle image.

The camera would also enable a feature called Smart Frame, which captures the area around the framed area in footage and images so the user can adjust the framing or automatically change the perspective and crop on a photo.

That means if people are accidentally clipped from a photo, it may be possible to adjust the photo and save it from being unusable.

The front-facing camera on the iPhone 11 is also expected to undergo an upgrade to make it capable of capturing in slow motion at 120 fps.

Apple will likely keep the same display resolutions as the existing iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Reviews on the phone's rumoured specifications are already disappointed, with Techradar writing of its surprise that the phone was not named 7S.

"There's not a lot of new technology on offer beyond the improved screen and faster innards," the review stated.

The new phones are expected to be unveiled at a yet-to-be-scheduled September Apple event.