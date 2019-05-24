A new deal has been struck on New Zealand's most expensive home for sale, with its owner hatching a different scheme to draw buyers. With a waterfront bar which pushes aside for a helicopter to land, shower with $40,000 mosaic tiled floor, indoor heated pool with high-tech audiovisual entertainment and separate guest accommodation, this place has it all.

The Waiheke Island property is now listed as for sale by tender ending next month, being sold as two titles, listed exclusively with the agent who sold New Zealand's most expensive home, and all other agents must not advertise while the new process is under way.

David Parkinson and wife Dee Crawford own the Te Rere Cove estate with a vineyard at 205 and 205a Church Bay Rd, Church Bay near Oneroa.

What happens to this Te Rere Cove bar when a chopper lands?

Parkinson said he had just listed the place exclusively with Graham and Ollie Wall of Ponsonby's Graham Wall Real Estate, removing the right for any other agent to sell it.

In 2013, Graham Wall set the New Zealand record for the highest residential sale when interests associated with ex-Hanover Finance director Mark Hotchin sold a Paritai Dr place to businessman Deyi Shi for $39 million.

"Graham's sole agency starts at 5pm on Friday night. All other agencies were given a week's notice and have been requested to remove their marketing material by the deadline," Parkinson said this week.

Auckland Council records show the property is valued at $20.4m: 205 Church Bay Rd at $17.5m and 205a Church Bay Rd at $2.9m.

The wine cellar at Te Rere Cove. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Many other agents have tried to sell the home in the last seven years including the Walls, Ray White, Sotheby's Realty, Kellands, Bayleys and Barfoot & Thompson.

Graham Wall said yesterday: "After a few failed offers conditional on the Overseas Investment Office and many stories along the way, the vendors of the famous Te Rere Cove have decided the time has come to cut through the noise and get the property sold once and for all."

Tenders must be lodged with the Walls by June 20 and the property is now split in two.

"This is the first time the 8.8ha main house title has been offered separately from the adjoining 5ha vacant site. The owner has made it very clear that the property will sell on or before June 20. There will be no messing around after the tender date. Initial interest has been from Kiwi families wanting to own Waiheke's most prestigious home and tourism or luxury lodge operators," Graham Wall said.

The air-conditioned 1800sq m home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an indoor pool with theatre, vineyard, wine cellar, French oak interiors and limestone seashell tiles and granite, with decor styled by interior designer Anna Desbonnets.

The ground floor has family living, designer kitchen, art gallery, alfresco dining area and conservatory. A self-contained wing has four bedrooms, a kitchenette/lounge and home theatre/media room.

Indoor pool and theatre at Te Rere Cove. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Upstairs in the main house is a master bedroom suite with balcony, two en suites and dressing rooms, kitchenette and a concealed library/TV snug.

A six-car garage, outdoor bar which can be wheeled away to clear a helicopter landing pad, $40,000 mosaic shower floor and wine cellar capable of holding more than 1000 bottles are other features.

The home was designed in an early New Zealand colonial style by Waiheke architectural designer Bryce Ardern. Parkinson said in 2011 that it was partly inspired by Kauri Cliffs, developed by American billionaire philanthropists Julian and the late Josie Robertson.

Formal dining at Te Rere Cove. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The property was first advertised for sale around June 2012 but Parkinson said then he would not mind too much if there was not a quick sale as he and the family were enjoying the place they had built.

On October 19 last year, the place, near Mudbrick Restaurant and Vineyard, was passed in at auction after bidding reached $18.5m. In March, Parkinson said the place was still for sale.