The head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's KiwiBuild unit, Stephen Barclay, has resigned with immediate effect.

His resignation was announced in a one-line statement from a PR company this afternoon.

It is not known why he has resigned but Barclay, who began in the role only in May last

year, was reportedly in an employment dispute.

A spokeswoman for Housing Minister Phil Twyford said today he would not comment "as it is an employment issue".

A spokeswoman for Ministry of Housing and Urban Development had no immediate comment but said a statement would be released later today.

Further comment is being sought from Barclay himself.

The Weekend Herald revealed late last year that Barclay had not been working in his role since November, reportedly over an employment matter.

National's Housing spokeswoman Judith Collins said Barclay's resignation did not bode well for KiwiBuild.

"This is extraordinary and needs a full explanation from Mr Twyford, and whether it was due to a relationship breakdown."

Act leader David Seymour said Barclay's resignation had thrown the KiwiBuild programme into crisis.

"Phil Twyford can't even manage his own department – how can we expect him to plan and build 100,000 new houses?

KiwiBuild is one of the Government's flagship programmes and aims to build 100,000 homes across in New Zealand over the next 10 years.

Twyford announced in October that he had opened the new ministry which would "help the Government build New Zealand out of the national housing crisis and restore the basic rights to healthy, affordable housing for all New Zealanders".

HUD would implement the Government's ambitious housing programme to end homelessness, make housing affordable and make cities more liveable, Twyford's statement said.

The new ministry united a range of previously fragmented housing policy, funding and regulatory functions from MBIE, Twyford said at the time.