Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's why you should reconsider having the maximum KiwiSaver contributions. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Nobody wants to be a bad person, but sometimes, life doesn't make it easy for you to be a good person.

So it is with money, where many have assumed for years that making the most money means getting your hands a little dirty.

But is that actually true?

Ethical investing is an area that's starting to boom. Investors are demanding it and companies are actively pursuing it.

It extends to your KiwiSaver as well. There are now several options for those who want a good retirement with a clear conscience, and they boast a pretty good return for your money.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Ethics and morals are deeply personal things, and everyone draws the line somewhere else.

I talked to Sam Stubbs, managing director of Simplicity, for the latest Cooking the Books podcast.

We discussed rising customer demand for ethical investments, how they handle the grey areas, and what sort of money is to be made.

