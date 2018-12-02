In our ongoing series, made possible by MYOB, we turn to the issue of the Living Wage and the difference it can make to workers.

It's not just the food that's been reimagined at Kai Pasifika, an upmarket eatery on Auckland's Mt Eden Rd. It's a restaurant embracing a different business ethos.

Kai Pasifika is one of the first restaurants in the city to embrace the idea of the living wage. At $20.55 per hour, it's defined as "the hourly wage a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and actively participate as a citizen in the community".

Curiously, it sits at $4.05 cents higher than New Zealand's minimum wage of $16.50 an hour and that should raise a question for us all. How are our fellow Kiwis doing, if they're not even earning enough to "participate" in the community.

It's a topic Kai Pasifika's co-founder and internationally renowned chef Richard Hall holds dear. Hall returned to New Zealand after 30 years cooking as far afield as London, Shanghai and New York, having grown up in Mangere.

"We have built a really interesting internal culture around Pacific values as far as the team's concerned. So we've paid living wage from the beginning. We've created a family environment and the family environment is about caring for each other" says Hall.

A Mangere native, Hall alongside his co-founder set about creating a dining experience to celebrate Pacific food and culture. He hired young chef Teraitua Cuthers and his partner Lesza. The pair had emigrated to New Zealand from the Cook Islands and up until their discovery by Hall were working minimum wage jobs within the hospitality industry.

"It was literally living pay cheque to pay cheque and it was like 'wait. What do we buy?' Do we pick this or that? What do we go without? So it was really rough.' says Cuthers.

The reason Kai Pasifika's story is so pertinent to living equality in New Zealand is because out of all ethnic groups to have benefited from the past decade's economic rollercoaster, the Pacific Island community has been the least fortunate.

In fact, it's worse than a discussion of benefiting least. Between the 2006 and 2013 Census, the Pacific Island community was the only ethnicity in the entire country to see their average wage decrease. Pasifika wages dropped from $20,500 in 2006 to $19,700 in 2013. The next worst situation was for Maori who saw just a $1600 rise to $22,500, while European and Asian New Zealanders all saw a raise of more than $5000.

It's perhaps surprising that with a new, socially conscious government in power, this year's salary negotiations that sit in the forefront of our minds are those of teachers, nurses, Corrections workers etc. Not that these causes are any less worthy, but it does go some way to fortifying the adage, "the squeaky wheel gets the oil".

In preparation for this piece we heard from Suleman, a cleaner who emigrated from Eritrea who was pulling 80 hour weeks to support his family on the minimum wage for the better part of a decade. Then there was Natea, who stocks shelves at a major retailer in Manukau and sleeps in her car, showering at a local 24-hour gym between shifts. This is after her family was forced out of Auckland as a result of what too many of us have glamorised as "hard-work" in the guise perpetually-escalating home equity.

There was a brief reprieve for these people merely existing on the periphery of society when in April of this year the coalition elevated the minimum wage 75 cents to $16.50 per hour. It's clear (given the living wage calculations), that barely moves the needle. But it wasn't enough to isolate them from the attacks of NZ business and the country's media commentariat.

Among the many hot takes, some expressed concerns about how increased wages could lead to a flat white famine as prices increased to counter.

Some attacks have also hit a personal nerve, criticising the supposed lifestyles of communities most in need of a living wage.

"There's a lot of stigma, kind of like everything's corned beef, coconut cream, KFC, that kind of thing." says Teraitua. "For some reason because we've come over here and things have happened, we get put in that basket, which I don't think is fair."

Given the frequently upbeat public sentiment for industrial action led by the nurses and teachers this year you do have to wonder what would happen if the army of low-wage workers some of whom sleep inside cars and work into the wee hours cleaning workplaces or restocking shelves just stopped. Would we be more vocal once the entire nation became awash with uncollected garbage or the work toilets looked just as we left them the night before? Day after day?

The reality for the thousands who unlike Teraitua, Lesza and Suleman escaped the low wage, is that a single day of industrial action could see them out on the street. So they will probably soldier on, without complaint. Unacknowledged by the bulk of society who perhaps just presume they're somebody else's problem.

Hall, however, has a more optimistic outlook on the future. He hopes to switch gears on the living wage momentum to turn it into a movement whereby employers who sign up to Living Wage Aotearoa will also source their goods and services from other ethical operators.

"If we can from a restaurant point of view get the big corporates spending their expense accounts in restaurants that have got the living wage, for example, that will tick the box for other restaurateurs and they're going to ask 'well how does this work?'"

There's also hope on the horizon, while a quick browse of Living Wage Aotearoa accredited employees is a veritable litany of NGOs like Greenpeace and Oxfam. Some big names like AMP, Vector and more recently Bunnings have also signed on.

Given our lowest paid workers may be struggling to just get by, the responsibility rests with us to advocate for them agrees Hall.

"We can educate people more about conscious consumerism and we can say, well, when you're looking at dining at a place, why don't you figure out who's living wage," he says.

Teraitua and Lesza say they are living proof of what a little compassion in commerce can do.

"This is definitely the happiest I've been in New Zealand because I'm going to a happy workspace. I'm making enough money where I can live now and I can also grow as a chef. So that's all three in one." says Teraitua.

If this is the outcome of trading cheap coffee for compassion, then I'm all in.