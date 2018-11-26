Supermarket giant Woolworths New Zealand, which owns the Countdown chain, has cut some top-level executive staff in New Zealand.

"Woolworths NZ has simplified its leadership team, reducing the number of people from 17 to 11. It was led in New Zealand," a statement from the company said this morning.

In June, the business announced its new chief was Australian Natalie Davis as managing director of Woolworths NZ.

She replaced Dave Chambers who left the business at the end of June and she started at the beginning of July.

The staff roles cut are understood to be in a number of divisions. Some of the people worked at New Zealand headquarters on Favona Rd, Mangere.

Woolworths has 180 Countdown supermarkets here, where more than 18,000 people work, according to the company's website.