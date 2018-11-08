New Zealand's fastest growing real estate listings site, OneRoof.co.nz, and BNZ have joined forces in a strategic partnership.

Through a combination of OneRoof.co.nz's reach and depth of property data and BNZ's financial expertise, the deal means more Kiwis will have the access to the right information and tools when buying, selling and renting a home

"The financial information on OneRoof.co.nz will guide Kiwis to find homes that are within their budget, and connect sellers with the best possible pool of buyers. It's great to be able to partner with BNZ, a company that has such a depth of expertise in home ownership and can help customers understand how much they can borrow and what their options are," says NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell.





Launched in March, OneRoof.co.nz is an innovative property portal housing all the data, insights and search tools in one place that buyers and investors need to make informed property decisions. OneRoof.co.nz - owned by New Zealand Herald publisher NZME - has the latest listings from New Zealand's biggest real estate agencies.

Maxwell says the partnership shows OneRoof.co.nz's growing prominence in the market.

"OneRoof.co.nz has seen rapid growth since its launch earlier this year and it's great to see how much Kiwis have come to value the depth and quality of the information, the ease with which they can access data and the thousands of property listings on the site."

BNZ chief marketing officer Jason Chan says that BNZ was "helping our customers be good with money so they can do great things with it".

"We know that owning a slice of New Zealand is one of those great things that has always been high on the list of life goals for Kiwis," Chan said.

"OneRoof.co.nz is built to help people find the right property for them so we're really excited that our new partnership means we'll be able to help more New Zealanders by being on hand for guidance and information when it's most needed, so they achieve their property dreams."