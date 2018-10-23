Auckland homeowners are not happy about the latest marketing ploy from two real estate agents.

Barfoot & Thompson real estate agents Matt O'Brien and Cris Casares' flyers - pasted to the inside lid of recycling bins - suggest that neighbours' bins are full of champagne bottles due to them celebrating the selling of their property.

"The house we just sold down the road has Champagne bottles in their recycle bin," the flyer says.

"When you want top dollar for your home call Matt O'Brien or Cris Casares."

The marketing flyers, which picture empty champagne bottles, have clearly not won over all homeowners.

Some residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

One homeowner took to Twitter to respond to the unwanted junk mail: "can't believe I have to say this but AUCKLAND REALTORS STAY OUT OF MY BIN!!!!!!"

Another said: "Thought they were trying to hint that our bins were too rowdy."

Others said the flyers were "inappropriate" and to call the estate agents to "come and collect this trash".

"Oh wow. That's next level marketing," another Twitter user wrote. "Research opportunity in analysing houses sold with champers bottles in recycling? What's the price premium? You can do the data collection!"

Other Twitter users expressed concern for the person who would have had to stick the flyers to the lids of the recycle bins.

"Feel bad for the guy who has to paste the flyers" and "I was wondering if this constituted damaging council property or anything that could lead to something that would dissuade other people from doing this."

Barfoot & Thompson has since stopped distributing the flyers.

"The majority see the posters, attached to the inner lid of recycle bins, for what they are – a tongue-in-cheek promotion. However, there is a bylaw prohibiting putting material into other people's recycle and rubbish bins and the act of attaching the posters will be viewed by some as interfering with their property," Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson told Stuff.

"I give Christina and Matt full marks for trying, but it is a step too far. What needs to be emphasised, is that the agents did not enter people's properties. The leaflets were attached when the bins were at the kerb following recycling."