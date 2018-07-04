The final stage of the Zespri headquarters in Mount Maunganui was part of nearly $60 million worth of building consents issued in Tauranga last month.

Priority One's latest building report showed Tauranga City Council issued $58.7m in building consents in June, which included $3.8m for the next stage of the Zespri head office development.

A total $1.5m was also issued for a new office building at 190 17th Ave, $2m for an office fit-out at 51 The Strand, $2m for alterations to 1 Devonport Rd and $5.2m for 25 new units at Metlifecare Pāpāmoa.

Zespri communications manager Oliver Broad said the $3.8m was for the final stage of the $40m-plus development, which was expected to be completed by March 2019.

Advertisement

Broad said the company had invested a substantial area of underground car parking to relieve the impact of parked cars on the surrounding residential streets.

"We are sympathetic to the fact that we have a residential area around us," he said.

The new office was designed for a modern way of working with both quiet zones and shared working spaces, Broad said.

"It will be much more flexible than the traditional way of working," he said. "It is going to be a new feature for how we work together."

Broad said the current location allowed the company to stay "connected to the community".

"It is close to the heartland of the growing kiwifruit industry. It will service a much better hub for the industry," he said.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief Stan Gregec said the new Zespri headquarters would be a "something of an icon".

"Just like Trustpower set the standard a couple of years ago, Zespri will represent a new benchmark again," he said.

"Given its location in the centre of the Mount, I imagine it will become a real magnet for talent and be a fantastic modern working environment."

Priority One communications and projects manager Annie Hill said the new building will have facilities to host growers and office space for other kiwifruit organisations.

Hill said the headquarters will also provide a fitting venue to host international trade, government and media delegations on behalf of the industry.

"It is great to see Zespri cement its place at the heart of the Bay of Plenty by making such a significant investment in their new head office," she said.

"Once complete, it will be an iconic building that will reflect Zespri's world class brand and future proof the kiwifruit industry's strong growth outlook."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Association's Mike Murphy said investment into Zespri's new head office had come while the industry was experiencing potential for rapid growth.

"With New Zealand kiwifruit production forecast to increase from 123 million trays in 2017 to 190 million trays in 2027, Zespri's head office investment is needed to help the business support the growth of the kiwifruit industry."

THE SPECS:

- Cost: over $40m for the design, build, fit-out, furnishing and landscaping

- Size: 4,800sq m with three levels and basement car parking. On-site parking for around 190 cars

- Sustainability: Features to make the building more efficient and sustainable include a smart facade, efficient heating and air conditioning services, and water recycling

TAURANGA CITY COUNCIL CONSENTS - JUNE 2018

Total value: $58.7m

Total number: 193

Single dwelling consents:

Total value: $34.4m

Total number: 80

Commercial consents:

Total value: $19.1m

Total number: 20

Government and community consents:

Total value: $1.8m

Total number: 2



WESTERN BAY OF PLENTY CONSENTS - JUNE 2018

Total value: $17.5m

Total number: 108

Single dwelling consents:

Total value: $10.7m

Total number: 29

Commercial consents:

Total value: $2.5m

Total number: 4

Government and community consents:

Total value: $650k

Total number: 2