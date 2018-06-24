Two Auckland building companies run by the same boss have been fined $7,500 for employment law breaches.



Two companies, Juno Homes and EXP Builders, both directed by Chunnan Li, failed to keep employment records or ensure workers were paid correct holiday pay.

The firms then failed to comply with a notice to fix issues that the Labour Inspectorate sent them in March last year.

"It's always disappointing to see employers breaching employment law, and even more so when an opportunity is given to them to make things right via an improvement notice,"

Labour Inspectorate regional manager Jeanie Borsboom said.

"Mr Li ignored his opportunity to ensure his workers were receiving their most basic employment rights and that's the type of behaviour the Inspectorate will not tolerate. Where improvement notices are not complied with, employers will face further penalties.



"There is no excuse for employers to not be up to speed with their responsibilities. When we issue improvement notices ordering employers to amend poor employment practices, these must be taken seriously, otherwise we will seek penalties through the Employment Relations Authority."

"All businesses in New Zealand, no matter what business they may be in, need to provide employees with their basic employment rights, such as providing employment agreements and the correct minimum wage and holiday pay."



"If businesses aren't able to do so in-house, they need to seek expert advice," Borsboom said.

Li could not be contacted for comment.