The world's biggest sporting event, the Fifa World Cup, is underway and to celebrate the TAB are potentially giving away a whopping $5 million dollars!

All you have to do is correctly pick all 64 outcomes of the games correctly, plus it's free to enter!

Easy right? Not so fast.

The chances of winning are approximately 1 in 7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 or one in 7 thousand billion billion billion or one in 7 nonillion for short.

Clever punters with in-depth knowledge of the game will no doubt be able to shorten those odds and the basic arithmetic used (0.33^64) could be pulled apart in more ways than one.

To quote Jim Carry in Dumb and Dumber "So you're telling me there's a chance!"

On top of the $5m prize, the TAB is offering the top 500 tipsters with a $100 account top up.

This is the second time the TAB is holding the football World Cup tipping competition after a successful run in 2014.

In 2014, the Netherlands' early 5-1 demolition over Spain saw the majority of hopefuls fall out of the competition before the fourth game. No one lasted longer than a week.

So, best of luck everyone! I've already entered… go Germany and Argentina!

- This opinion piece was written by Jeremy Sullivan – Authorised Financial Adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene Ltd. Disclosures can be requested free of charge from www.hhg.co.nz.