Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is today holding her regular weekly press conference at the headquarters of Federated Farmers.

Ahead of her usual question and answer session with reporters, she and Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor will announce what decision Cabinet has reached on the future management of the cattle disease M.bovis - whether to press on with eradication attempts or to move to managing the disease.

They will be joined by farming leaders as farmers around the country learn what the future holds in terms of their stock.