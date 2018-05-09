A motorway project, Ponsonby apartment, office and cafe hub and three new education buildings have won architecture awards.

Rick Pearson, award jury convenor for the NZ Institute of Architects, announced the 46 winning projects from 107 entries in the Auckland Architecture Awards.

This bridge stitched a community back together. Photo/Sam Hartnett

The Waterview Connection, mixed-use precinct Vinegar Lane behind Ponsonby Rd and buildings at Remuera's King's School, Unitec in Pt Chevalier and University of Auckland were some of the winners.

The award-winning Hendon Footbridge under construction at Waterview.

Warren and Mahoney's Waterview Connection won a planning and urban design award, praised for its sheer grandeur and the dramatic Te Whitinga or Hendon footbridge which the judges said "stitched back a community which found itself on either side of the motorway".

"Warren and Mahoney has added a layer of sophistication to the development of this motorway infrastructure project. The use of pou at ventilation shafts and as markers at each portal, seamlessly integrated with the tunnel, brings sheer grandeur to the project," the judges said.

Vinegar Lane, master-planned by Isthmus for supermarket owner Progressive Enterprises, impressed the judges for its "back to the future concept of small, defined development lots with a focus on architectural quality throughout. Progressive Enterprises should be congratulated for undertaking an innovative approach to developing this block."

Vinegar Lane in Ponsonby. Photo/David St George

The new King's School Centennial Building by Warren and Mahoney, The Hub - Te Puna by ASC Architects and Designgroup Stapleton Elliott and the university's Science Centre Building 302 by Architectus also won awards.

Residential awards went to a Hobsonville Point townhouse project, Housing New Zealand Corporation places in Mt Albert, apartments in Grey Lynn and Ponsonby. Stevens Lawson Architects' Sunderland 6 project at Hobsonville Point was commended for its distinctive building units.

The new King's School building, which won an award.

The Barrington apartments in Grey Lynn by Paul Brown Architects was praised for incorporating small tenancies with live and work areas.

"The two street frontages create dynamically different conditions while maintaining the texture and grit of the neighbourhood," the jury found.

Vinegar Lane's Aria Apartments by TOA Architects "raises the design bar high by meeting the challenge for entry-level housing within a high-density urban development," the judges said.

Enduring architecture awards went to Stanish and Withers for the Campbell Courtyard House from 1972 and Claud Megson Architect for the Green House, which dates back to 1977.

Work on Alfred Nathan House won an award. Photo/Simon Devitt

Heritage awards were won by Architectus and Salmond Reed Architects for the revitalisation of Alfred Nathan House and Isthmus Group and Stevens Lawson for the Ellen Melville Centre and Freyburg Place.

RCG's award-winning Maori Television building interior. Photo/Sam Hartnett

RCG won an interior award for the Māori Television building and Cheshire Architects and Herringbone Interiors of the United States won for the Tara Iti clubhouse at the exclusive golf course north of Auckland where former US President Barrack Obama played with ex-Prime Minister Sir John Key.

Herbst Architects won a residential award for Kawakawa and Waiheke Island houses, Crosson Architects for a Kawau Island bach and Guy Tarrant Architects for a Mt Eden house.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

