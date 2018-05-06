A woman traveling with her family on a Carnival Cruise Line ship said they had to spend the night on yoga mats on the floor of the spa room after a break in the liner's fire suppression system dumped gallons of water into the hallway.

Passenger Marla Haase posted about the nightmare on her Facebook page on Thursday night asking people to "pray for us all", the Daily Mail reports.

"Um.... FB folks... this is a rare moment of internet connection... we are flooding on a cruise," she posted, including photos of a flooded hallway and a video showing water pouring from the walls.

Haase compared the incident to a scene from the movie Titanic, in which plates and dinnerware crashed to the ground as panicked guests fled toward the life rafts. In the midst of the chaos the ship's musicians hauntingly played their violins. The Titanic sank in 1912 when it hit an iceberg killing more than 1,500 passengers.

Passenger Marla Haase posted about the nightmare on her Facebook page. Picture / Marla Haase Photo Facebook

"We heard the violins and the silverware all came crashing down. What in the world... say a prayer for [us] all," Haase wrote.

Haase and her family were on the Carnival Dream and were five days into a seven-day trip to the Western Caribbean when the incident occurred.

In a second video, several crew members are seen filling large tubs up with water to try and clean up the hallway.

"Progress," she captioned the video.

Unfortunately, Haase's troubles didn't end there. In a third Facebook post she said her brother-in-law's c-pap machine caught on fire because it had been submerged in water too long.

"We have been relocated to the floor in the spa to sleep on yoga mats on the floor," she wrote. "Mark Haase - brother-n-law - laid down, put in c-pap machine on, started to fall asleep and it caught on fire! The transformer was submerged in water too long so medical folks on board checked it out and said it was fine... thankfully we were not asleep when it went up in flames. No alarms went off again."

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed in a statement that 50 of the liner's ship staterooms on Deck 9 flooded as a result of a break in the fire suppression system. Picture / Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed in a statement that 50 of the liner's ship staterooms on Deck 9 flooded as a result of a break in the fire suppression system. The ship left New Orleans on April 29 and is due to arrive back home on Sunday (US time).

Officials said the incident would not affect the arrival date.

"Our onboard teams began cleanup immediately related to this clean water from a fire suppression system," Carnival told Fox News.

'We appreciate our guests' understanding and sincerely apologise for this disruption. We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work.'

The company also said that the majority of the affected guests were able to stay in their own rooms after the hallways were cleaned up.

Guests who were inconvenienced by the incident will be refunded and given a voucher for a future cruise. Carnival Cruise Line also offered to fly passengers home if they wanted to disembark early.