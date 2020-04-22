Herald Premium: How to access NZ's best journalism

We know you need quality, credible information now more than ever - and in this time of crisis, the team at the New Zealand Herald is committed to delivering that to you.
It's what we've been doing for more than 150 years - bringing you the journalism and stories that matter and holding the powerful to account.
And now, more than ever, we need your help to deliver the news you can trust - sign up to NZ Herald Premium for the very best New Zealand journalism and you'll have access to expanded business, political and investigative journalism, insightful analysis and commentary from our journalists.
Plus, a selection of unique and exclusive content from our global publishing partners including the New York Times, Financial Times and Times of London.
For new subscribers, it's easy - and cheap - to subscribe. Simply go here.
Welcome to all of our new subscribers: your support is deeply appreciated.
If you're yet to join us, we wanted to show you what you're missing - here's a selection of the best stories from our team.
Rob Fyfe: Preparing us and business for a life after Covid-19 and lockdown
Rob Fyfe wants business to prepare for living in a "Covid-19 world" for the foreseeable future.
Matthew Hooton: Simon Bridges' leadership beyond salvaging
National must find a replacement who the public might at least listen to, writes Matthew Hooton.
Former PM's 'real economy' warning
Sir Bill English gives candid warning of the broad and lasting impacts of Covid-19.
Covering Climate Now: Why does it take a pandemic to make us act?
Why hasn't the world responded to the global warming crisis with the same urgency as the Covid-19 pandemic?
Inside NZ's favourite reality TV show – 1pm press conference
Everyone is familiar with the daily 1pm press conference but what's it like to be there?
Boardroom power rankings: Who's delivering, and who needs to do better
Who bosses the bosses? Directors, that's who. But who watches them? Investigations reporter Matt Nippert and data journalist Keith Ng dive into a decade of share price performance data to power-rank the men and women behind the corporate thrones.
Friends packed an Auckland bar to farewell a dead mate. None knew his dark past
A man was found dead in a creek in the Domain last winter. Steve Braunias traces the mysterious life of journalist Murray Mason.
No funny business. Bret McKenzie gets serious
Bret McKenzie tells Greg Bruce some hard truths about the world of musical comedy and beyond.
Plus, a selection of pieces from our global publishing partners.
Emmanuel Macron: It's time to think the unthinkable
France's president believes the coronavirus pandemic will transform capitalism — but leaders need to act with humility.
Read the full story from the Financial Times here
He could have seen what was coming: Behind Trump's failure on the virus
An examination reveals the president was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.
Read the full story from The New York Times here
Bob Geldof on family tragedies and why he has no desire to be liked
He's the rock'n'roll singer who became a global hero, the outsider who mixed with world leaders, the husband and father whose life has been overshadowed by tragedy. The one thing Bob Geldof has always been is bloody difficult. And that's just the way he likes it.
Read the full story from The Times here
Deliverance from 8200 metres: The quest to bring bodies down from Everest
Hundreds have died trying to scale Everest, and its icy graveyard holds many bodies. New York Times reporter John Branch wrote about the desperate and dangerous pursuit to find two Indian climbers who died trying to reach the summit.
And we answer the common questions we've had since launching Premium.
1. Do print subscribers have access to Premium?
Our five-, six- and seven-day NZ Herald and regional newspaper subscribers have automatic, free access to Premium. Those with weekend or part-week newspaper subscriptions receive a discount.
Print subscribers have received emails explaining how to activate their subscription.
2. How do I find Premium stories?
While much of our journalism, including breaking and "commodity" news, will remain free on nzherald.co.nz, you'll be able to easily recognise a Premium story - it's tagged with a gold "Premium" label.
As well as the Premium articles highlighted on our nzherald.co.nz homepage, here's some easy bookmarks to delve into the brilliant range of articles:
• OUR PREMIUM LANDING PAGE, the gateway to all of our in depth content, across the board
• PREMIUM WORLD, including the New York Times, the Times (UK), Financial Times, Daily Telegraph (UK) and Harvard Business Review
Premium articles will also feature heavily on the homepages of our business, politics, news, world, sport, lifestyle and entertainment sections and on each of our five regional newspaper websites - the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Whanganui Chronicle, and Hawke's Bay Today.
Once you've signed up as a subscriber, you can also receive the best news and business Premium content in your inbox each day - simply by going into your settings on the website, and ticking the Premium newsletters box.
3. Why have we launched Premium?
It's no secret that the media industry, the world over, is facing headwinds. It's no different in New Zealand.
Digital subscriptions open a new revenue stream for us to help fund the future of quality journalism.
While the majority of the content on nzherald.co.nz will remain free - this is critical as we also support a mass-market model for our readers and advertisers - we believe it is important that we place a stake in the ground to help support the very best, unique and exclusive journalism.
It's not cheap to fund quality journalism - it takes time, resource and effort to expose the truth, make a difference and fight for the public. Your digital subscription will help fund our newsrooms well into the future, just as our loyal print subscribers have done for the past century (and in the case of the NZ Herald, for the past 156 years).
If you have signed up already, welcome again. And thank you.
To subscribe: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/my-account/subscription/offers/