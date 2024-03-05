The Government reveals its plan to get transport back on track, a wild start to autumn so what’s in store today? And the US Supreme Court clears the way for Donald Trump in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

New Zealanders can expect to pay a little more to watch their favourite shows, with Netflix announcing an increase in subscription fees starting today.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the Herald a price hike for the streaming service would come into effect from today.

“We offer a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.

“Starting today, we’re adjusting prices in New Zealand with plans starting at $14.99 NZD,” they said.

The cost of its cheapest ‘basic’ tier plan, which covers viewing on one screen at a time in standard definition, has increased nearly 25 per cent from $12 to $14.99 per month.

The standard plan, which covers two screens and adds high-definition quality, has been bumped over 13 per cent from $18.49 to $20.99.

And the service’s premium plan, which covers four screens and adds ultra high definition (4K), Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download selected content to up to four tablets or phones, has increased 12 per cent from $24.99 to $27.99 per month.

Netflix said members would be notified by email 30 days before the new prices are applied to them. The exact timing would depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

It is the first time Netflix has increased prices for New Zealand since October 2021. Before then, plans for Kiwis ranged from $11.99 to $21.99 per month.

The price hike comes after the streaming service announced a crackdown on account sharing last year.

Netflix said it would help members establish a “primary location” ensuring anybody in the same household could use their Netflix account.

The company said members would more easily be able to manage access to accounts from a new access and devices management page.

Kiwi members on standard or premium plans are able to add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don’t live with.

The extra feature costs $7.99 a month.

Amazon’s Prime Video, meanwhile, announced that from yesterday its monthly price increases by 38 per cent from $7.99 to $10.99.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.