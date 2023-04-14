Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mike Munro: Politicians wade into the culture wars

By Mike Munro
5 mins to read
The Australian and Aboriginal flags fly over Sydney Harbour Bridge. Australians must now decide on a body to represent Indigenous people. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian and Aboriginal flags fly over Sydney Harbour Bridge. Australians must now decide on a body to represent Indigenous people. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

A Kiwi wandering into an Australian pub these days might find the chatter at the bar is about something they didn’t expect.

The chances are that bar patrons will be sparring over the upcoming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business