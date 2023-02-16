Voyager 2022 media awards
Meet Jim Ratcliffe: The billionaire adventurer tipped to be Manchester United’s next owner

21 minutes to read
The Times
By Nick Rufford

When Land Rover discontinued his favourite car, he built his own. Now he’s set his sights on his childhood football club. Nick Rufford goes on the road with the Ineos boss.

Jim Ratcliffe so dislikes

