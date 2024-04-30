Warner Bros Discovery head of networks (NZ, Australia, Japan) Glen Kyne. Photo / supplied

The man who oversaw the closure of Newshub and the loss of almost 300 jobs is himself leaving Warner Bros Discovery.

The American broadcasting giant’s New Zealand boss, Glen Kyne, will leave the company in July, to be replaced by Juliet Peterson, the current senior director of content and BVOD.

Kyne will leave a month after Newshub closes, and Stuff takes over production of the 6pm news.

As late as last week, PR representatives refused to confirm Kyne was leaving the business, despite widespread speculation within the industry.

Glen Kyne and Stuff owner Sinead Boucher at a recent press conference to announce that Stuff would take over the production of Three's 6pm news. Photo / Michael Craig

Kyne said it was the right time to step down, to allow someone else to lead the newly remodelled business.

“It is a genuine privilege to lead a media business and to be part of a global company with the world’s most recognisable content brands.

“It has been 10 years now working at Flower St under different ownership structures but my love for our business, our people, and our industry has never been stronger.”

He said he had been “honoured to have had many wonderful experiences here that I will never forget”.

“It’s been a particularly challenging year for our teams, but the grace and professionalism with which they’ve carried themselves is a true indication of the people and culture here. I want to thank all of our people, and especially the leadership team for their trust, patience and support of me to lead through these years. It’s been the highlight of my career.

“I am also very proud and excited to see Juliet take the helm - she is a master of our sector, and her deep knowledge and experience combined with her digital leadership will see WBD ANZ thrive now, and into the future,” Kyne said.

Peterson said she could not wait to get stuck in.

“I’m incredibly excited by what the future holds for WBD ANZ. We have the best team in the business and clear plans to scale audiences with the best content that Kiwis could ask for.

“We have built a strong base for ThreeNow in recent months, which has seen the platform achieve record engagement, which will continue to grow.

“I will also be looking across the whole ANZ business to evolve our portfolio in the Trans-Tasman market alongside our partners on both sides of the ditch. My focus is to grow these capabilities even further and continue to provide top-performing channels and platforms for the benefit of our partners and audiences in both markets.”

“I am extremely grateful for everything I have learnt from Glen and his support in the last few years. We are set up for an exciting and successful future because of his strong leadership. He will be hugely missed across all parts of the company,” said Peterson.

Peterson will assume leadership of the ANZ networks operation from today and work alongside Kyne through a transition period before he departs on July 5.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.