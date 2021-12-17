Voyager 2021 media awards
Mary Holm: Facing the challenges of a landlord's life

How would you cope if your carefully chosen tenants turned out to be a bunch of party animals? Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
Mary Holm

OPINION:

Q: We are fortunate to have paid off our mortgage and have no debt. We have switched the full amount of mortgage payments into an investment fund.

I'm wondering if it might be smarter

