Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market Close: US Fed plan fails to move NZ sharemarket

4 minutes to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare dragged the market down, falling 59c or 2.39 per cent to $24.05

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare dragged the market down, falling 59c or 2.39 per cent to $24.05

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The move by the United States Federal Reserve to take the Covid economic stimulus out of its balance sheet sent sharemarkets tumbling, but by the end of the day New Zealand's bucked the trend.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.