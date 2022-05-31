Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sky TV leads market higher

3 minutes to read
The NZX had its best day in weeks

The NZX had its best day in weeks

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers

It was a colourful day for the benchmark equities index as Sky TV and Scott Technology shares surged after news reports suggested Sky is the target of a rumoured $500m buyout and Scott Technology signed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.