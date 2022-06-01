Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Pacific Edge leads NZ shares higher

3 minutes to read
Pacific Edge led the market higher, jumping almost 17 per cent to 83 cents. Photo / Supplied

Pacific Edge led the market higher, jumping almost 17 per cent to 83 cents. Photo / Supplied

BusinessDesk
By Dan Brunskill

New Zealand's main share index rose after Pacific Edge announced a US healthcare provider would now be able to order its cancer test more quickly and easily.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 64.89 points, or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.