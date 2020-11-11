Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares rise, Mainfreight touches milestone

4 minutes to read

Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Global transport and logistics operator Mainfreight touched an historic intraday high of $60 a share before falling late in the day after producing yet another solid financial result. Overall the New Zealand market took a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.