Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ shares rise as 'bad news is good news'

3 minutes to read
New Zealand's benchmark share index rose with US markets. Photo / NZME

New Zealand's benchmark share index rose with US markets. Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk
By Dan Brunskill

New Zealand's benchmark share index rose with US markets, which appear to be expecting weak job data overnight that could make the Federal Reserve (Fed) think twice about aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.