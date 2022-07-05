Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: F&P Healthcare drives NZ shares higher

3 minutes to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket put in another stoic performance with a near 1 per cent rise as falling interest rates soothed a further drop in business confidence.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a strong afternoon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.