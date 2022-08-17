Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Fletcher Building pulls market higher after strong result

3 minutes to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers

Halfway through the first week of earnings season, Fletcher Building was the biggest news on the market today after the building materials and construction services company lifted its annual net profit by 42 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.