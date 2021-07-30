Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Blue chip stocks hit as volatile sharemarket falls sharply

4 minutes to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply after the Asian markets opened and finished at 12,594.52, down 134.32 points or 1.06 per cent. Photo / File

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply after the Asian markets opened and finished at 12,594.52, down 134.32 points or 1.06 per cent. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The volatile New Zealand sharemarket gave up exactly the strong gains of the day before to close the week down more than 1 per cent – with blue chip stocks being hit.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.