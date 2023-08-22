Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: a2 Milk bounces back; Comvita falls after profit drops

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Manuka honey producer Comvita was down 1c to $3.29 after reporting record revenue of $234.19m, up 12 per cent, and net profit of $11.06m, down 13 per cent for the year ending June. Photo / NZME

Manuka honey producer Comvita was down 1c to $3.29 after reporting record revenue of $234.19m, up 12 per cent, and net profit of $11.06m, down 13 per cent for the year ending June. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket was more sympathetic on a lighter day for company reporting, and a2 Milk had a nice bounce-back.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23 per cent,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business