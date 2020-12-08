Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: $5.4 billion for Infratil? Tell them they're dreamin'

4 minutes to read

Tell them they're dreamin': The Kerrigan family in the hit 1997 Australian movie The Castle. Photo / Supplied

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Good on the Aussies for trying, but in the spirit of The Castle's Darryl Kerrigan: tell them they're dreamin'.

AustralianSuper's offer to buy Infratil, including assets Wellington Airport and Vodafone, values the NZX-listed infrastructure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.